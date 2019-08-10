'Sneakerz and Jeans' gives back

Promoters of Sneakerz and Jeanz stayed true to their words by lending a helping hand to the Herring Lane Early Childhood Institution.

“We made a contribution of $100,000 towards the renovating of fixtures. The principal, Josephene Scott, is happy; she smiled all day. It was well received…It's the first the school is getting this kind of help which was well needed,” co-promoter Junior Richards told the Jamaica Observer.

The school — located in Church Pen in Old Harbour, St Catherine — was first adopted by Richards and co-promoter Khadine Nolan as their Labour Day project, but that was only the beginning of their generosity.

“We started from Labour Day where we changed some ply board. We continued last Saturday where we did the ceiling; we installed windows and bought a new door. We also will be making a bunk bed for the kids. We'll also do electrical work, and put in a fan as well as painting,” said Richards.

Richards added that he has gotten tremendous support from community members as well as sponsors including as Grace and LASCO.

The promoter agrees that without the success of this year's staging of Sneakerz and Jeans, the benevolence would not be possible.

“The turnout was awesome. We had over 1,000 (people) in attendance. This year's staging was different mainly because it was for a cause. Once you paid upon entry ($200), your contribution towards the school was guaranteed,” said the 38-year-old.

The event was held on July 13 at the Church Pen Housing Scheme playing field in St Catherine.

Musical selections were provided by Teamwire, with Chubrock and DJ Kyle, Bishop Escobar and Resident Sound with Wayne and the crew.

The promoters' kindness don't stop there, as they have more plans in the pipeline.

“Our next big project will be next year when we take on another school, but in October we will be having a fun day for the kids in an area where we will have rides and food for them,” said Richards.