'Tess' for SXSW fest

TESSELLATED is among several acts slated to perform on this year's staging of the annual music festival, SXSW (South by Southwest). The virtual event is scheduled for March 16 to 20, 2021.
Last year's staging of the 34-year-old music festival was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers said, despite the surge, they felt it necessary to host a virtual edition.
“The challenge of building a new future is one that we're excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. We're please to introduce SXSW Online as part of our programme for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from the creative industries worldwide,” said Roland Swenson, festival CEO and co-founder.
In addition to Tessellated, the line-up also includes Kalpee, Airy, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Dan Bettridge, No Money Enterprise, and Nané.
Tessellated (given name Joshua Meeks) was born in Kingston. He gained attention in 2017 when he teamed with Amindi K Frost and Valleyz on the hit Pine and Ginger. That song has to date accumulated more than 22 million total streams.
Earlier last year, he signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which is owned by Sony Entertainment.
His other songs include I Learnt Some Jazz Today, No Ansa, Tropics, and Me & My Lady.
Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.
