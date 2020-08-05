'This one's for Bob'

REGGAE queen Marcia Griffiths is one of three recipients of this year's Jamaica Reggae Icon Award at the Independence Spectacular slated for tomorrow.

The veteran singer said while she's grateful for the acknowledgement and to Jamaica, she has only one regret.

“Firstly, I have to give gratitude and thanks to God...I am thankful for my Jamaican people who have stood beside me on my long journey and supported me along the way,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I'm just really sorry that Bob Andy, who's a person I shared a musical chapter on my journey with; I'm really so sorry that he's not here physically. So whatever award I am getting, I'll accept it with love and gratitude with him in mind,” she continued.

Bob Andy, whom Griffiths said she knew for more than six decades, was a prolific songwriter and singer. He was instrumental in the singer's Studio One years, penning several of her classics, including Mark My World, Feel Like Jumping, Melody Life, and Truly.

Both had a massive hit song in Young, Gifted and Black in England.

Bob Andy who showcased a different side to his talent by playing the lead role in the 1978 movie Children of Babylon died at his St Andrew home after a brief illness on March 27. He was 75.

Griffiths said the award would serve as motivation for her.

“Every recognition is an opportunity to be motivated more and that's the way I see it. At my stage, where I am in music, I am truly thankful for having to work with three generations. So at this time of my life, getting an award, I really accept it with lots of love, gratitude, and thanks to the people,” she said.

“It's a motivation to me and the best is still to come. And, as I say, I shall sing as long as I live,” she added.

A highlight of Griffiths's career came in the 1970s when she toured and recorded as a member of the I Three, Bob Marley's harmony group.

Even then, her solo career thrived with a number of classic sides like Stepping Outa Babylon and Dreamland.

Griffiths had a massive hit during the 1980s with the Bunny Wailer-written Electric Boogie. A decade later she was part of the thriving Penthouse Records led by producer Donovan Germain.

In 2014, Griffiths received the Order of Distinction (Commander class) from the Jamaica Government for her contribution to the country's music.

This year's other recipients of the Jamaica Reggae Icon Award are singer Ken Boothe and diamond-selling artiste Shaggy.

The presentation will be part of the virtual show scheduled to be aired live on TVJ and PBC Jamaica, as well as several social media platforms using the #Jamaica58. Start time is 4:00 pm.