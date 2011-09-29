'Time Less' - Kartel, Shawn get sentence reduced

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW Bert Samuels, who represents incarcerated deejay Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, is pleased with the Court of Appeal's ruling to reduce the entertainer's prison time, along with his co-convicts.

“The trial judge fell in error by not taking into account the time spent in reprimand, which is a breach of principle. So, I am pleased that the court has decided to reduce the sentences by two-and-a-half years,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, following the judgement handed down in downtown Kingston.

Shawn Storm, a former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore Empire, was convicted along with his mentor on April 3, 2014 for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011.

Co-accused Kahira Jones and Andre St John were also convicted. All received life sentences by Justice Lenox Campbell.

The men were arrested on September 29, 2011.

Vybz Kartel (given name Adidja Palmer) was initially given 35 years before being eligible for parole. It has been reduced to 32 years and six months.

Andre St John who had to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole, had his shaved down to 27 years and six months.

Shawn Storm and Kahira Jones, who had to serve 25 years before being eligible, had theirs reduced to 22 years and six months.

Just two weeks ago, president of the Court of Appeal Justice Dennis Morrison dismissed the entertainers' appeal; two years after it was filed.

Justice Patrick Brooks and Justice Frank Williams were the other two judges on the panel, which upheld the convictions.

Meanwhile, Samuels says he, along with Queen's Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson and Valerie Neita-Robertson who represent Vybz Kartel, are in preparation mode to head to the Privy Council in London.

“We are on our way. We have six more days to file for leave, because as you know, permission has to be granted for us to head to the Privy Council,” he said.

He added that his client remains optimistic.

“He [Shawn Storm] is upbeat and optimistic that when we head to the Privy Council, it will be a success,” Samuels said.