'Trevor' charged for badness

Attorney Peter Champagnie says yesterday's arrest of actor Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid could have crippling ramifications for his career.

“Any offence, once it is a recordable conviction, is a serious matter. That person will carry a criminal record that will have serious implications to their career — particularly in the entertainment industry. Once it is a recordable conviction, that person will have difficulty travelling, getting other jobs, and so on,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

According to a release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the 50-year-old roots play star was arrested and charged alongside 22-year-old Keneil Smith for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act, and Spirit Licence Act.

The report stated that a police team visited a premises on Plantation Drive in Kingston 20, at approximately 1:00 am, where a party was being held. They ended the event and also seized a console and a quantity of liquor.

On Sunday, Reid advertised the party, dubbed The Ultimate Ladies Night, on his Instagram page.

Jamaica's Government has imposed a restriction for public gatherings of no more than 20 people, as the country attempts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Client Services, Communications and Information, Kadiesh Fletcher yesterday announced that effective immediately, all sittings of the parish court will be suspended until April 20. She, however, stated that matters related to domestic violence, maintenance and collection of payments, and breaches of the Quarantine Act, will be exempt.

Champagnie explained that Reid's case falls in the latter category. However, certain terms and conditions would apply to determine how the matter will be processed legally.

“Under the relevant legislation this matter needs to be addressed…depending on whether he [Bad Boy Trevor] got station bail, he would be summoned to appear in court,” he said.

Reid seemed to be in a defiant mood, based on an Instagram post yesterday.

“Not going to let nothing make me can't provide for my kids,” he wrote yesterday.

Efforts by the Observer to reach him for further comment were futile.

Bad Boy Trevor is known for his roles in popular roots plays such as Bashment Granny, Double Dose, Scandal, and Clash.