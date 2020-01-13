SOCIAL media users have been in full support of Shaggy's decision to give Barbados pop star Rihanna the finger, after she asked him to audition for her upcoming project R9 .

“So disrespectful. How can you ask a legend to audition?” wrote Cardolia Wray on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Tanya Campbell-Gooden said: “You invite him to come and sing with you or to let him listen in, not audition. Come on, give specs where it's due.”

Danielle Joanna said: “How you gonna approach someone to be on your album but then tell them they got to audition first? Don't beg nobody nothing, Shaggy.”

Two months after acing his role in ABC's Little Mermaid Live, Shaggy said he declined being a part of her project, because the Umbrella singer wanted him to audition.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There's a lot of great people involved but for me I didn't need to audition to be on the record, I'll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good,” he told UK Daily Star.

He said he, however, believes her decision to produce a reggae album will be beneficial to the genre.

“It's healthy competition. Dancehall is in a good place, but we need as many people to do this art form as possible. When it crosses over and becomes popular with artistes from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good,” he said.

Shaggy (given name Orville Burrell) played Sebastian the Crab in Disney's Little Mermaid that aired on November 5. The show also starred Queen Latifah as Ursula and Auli'I Cravalho as Ariel.

Shaggy is two-time Reggae Grammy winner: Boombastic (1996) and 44/876 (2019).

— Kediesha Perry