'Unity' regrets Travis Greene's no-show
WITH several patrons taking to social media to voice complaints about American gospel act Travis Greene's no-show, organisers of Unity in the City have issued a statement.
Unity in the City was held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.
“While many of our patrons have commended us on the great experience they had, others have expressed that, for them, it was less than ideal. This is sorely regrettable and we deeply apologise for it,” read the statement sent to the Jamaica Observer on Monday night.
“We value the patronage and are equally disappointed when the time, effort and money of any patron is expended only to have returns that fail to deliver on what was promised. And as we review the feedback, it is clear we did not deliver what was promised,” it continued.
According to organisers, Greene's absence was due to a myriad of issues.
“The timing of the communication of his non-appearance, along with other scheduling and logistics related to some of the acts on the show impacted the event's production,” the release read.
The 35-year-old gospel singer was advertised as one of the show's international headline acts.
In addition to international acts Tasha Cobbs and Fred Hammond, the show featured Minister Marion Hall, Rondell Positive, and Rhonda Isabella.
Despite the hiccups, the event's principals say next year's staging will be bigger and better.
“There will be a Unity in the City 2020. Our plans have already started, however, we will pause, at this time, to consider the feedback our patrons have shared and move to make the necessary adjustments that will ensure Unity in the City 2020 is a great experience for all concerned,” the release added.
