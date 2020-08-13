'What's Life?' asks Prohgres
Dancehall artiste Prohgres is excited about the response to his latest release, What's Life? , which was released on the Teemaine Records/Headake Records imprints.
“I wrote What's Life? based upon my personal experiences with people pretending to be friends but deep down realising later they are envious of you and want to see you fail. The times we are living in now people are so perilous and evil so I am just trying my best to send out this important message so people can look into their lives and be more careful of who and what they focus their energies on, because not everyone that comes around should be around,” Prohgres reasoned.
The single's promotion has been boosted by the release of a video, and according to the artiste, the song has hit a chord with the public because it poses a deep existential question regarding the meaning of life, with its endless series of horrors, killings and betrayals.
“The response to the song and video so far is good. I just wish one day the massive will appreciate my music more, because I am doing this from my heart,” he said.
Prohgres postponed his plans to release an EP because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Right now, I am just focusing on building my fan base some more, then at a later date, I will put out a body of work,” he said.
Prohgres is pleased that he is finally getting the recognition for his commitment to releasing uplifting, socially conscious music.
“Well, I've seen a boost in my online and social media numbers since the release of Break The Chains so I know slowly but surely, I will get the recognition...I am aiming for greatness and I know now that greatness takes time,” he said.
Born Richard Gordon, Prohgres grew up in Discovery Bay, St Ann. Known for his ability to turn everyday life into hit songs, recording artiste Prohgres has made a mark with singles such as Memory Lane, Break The Chains,Vision featuring Chronic Law, and Blue Tick.
