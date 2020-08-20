1 Point aims to make it possible
Most dancehall artistes point to a musical experience as inspiration for their career choice. However, deejay 1 Point's turning point came during English classes at McGrath High School in Linstead.
“I used to do a lot of assignments in English class and I noticed I had good writing skills. I still take it seriously,” he said.
Seriously enough to write all of the songs he has done since he began recording four years ago. The latest is Not Possible, co-produced by Shotty Shane Productions and One Hundred Degree Records.
The single, which is driven by old-school Afrobeat horns, hears 1 Point baring his soul to a reluctant lover. It was recently released.
1 Point (real name Sanjay Guthrie) first tested the entertainment waters while in high school, entering a talent contest at his alma mater in which he placed third to two gospel acts.
That experience whetted his appetite and in 2016 he cut his first songs, Drink Up and My Time, for Full Cargo Records.
They were followed by How People Stay.
Recently, 1 Point has been learning to play keyboards which he believes can improve his songwriting. Composing, he adds, is critical to an artiste's success.
“I feel good when I write a song an' even when I record it. It's a good feeling.”
