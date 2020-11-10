10 advance to Miss Universe Jamaica finals

TWO weeks ago, an elimination process comprising more than 90 entrants saw 17 females advancing to the semi-finals of the 2020 Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness pageant. The pageant is promoted by Uzuri International.

On Sunday, only 10 advanced to the finals. They were selected during another elimination round which took place at the R Hotel in New Kingston.

Prior to the announcement of the top 10, all 17 girls appeared in casual wear and then swimwear. The 10 also includes the five regional queens: Ashanti Findley (Miss Universe Jamaica West); Alexia Royal Eatmon (Miss Universe Jamaica East); Lineisha Davis (Miss Universe Jamaica North West); Samantha Williams (Miss Universe Jamaica North East); and Shanique Thompson (Miss Universe Jamaica Central).

The grand final will be held virtually on November 28. The finalists are:

Kimberly Dawkins — Miss R Hotel; Monique Thomas —Miss Curves; Ashanti Findley—Miss Caribbean Seafoods; Abigail Pinnock — Miss Bluedot Comuna; Briana Russell — Miss Ktyler Beverly Hills; Lineisha Davis— Miss Smart Stop Auto Supplies; Alexia Royal-Eatmon—Miss Ryhva Active; Shanique Thompson —Miss Maxeff Motors; Miqueal-Symone Williams—Miss Qorihc; and Samantha Williams— Miss Acropolis Gaming Lounge.

The current titleholder is Iana Tickle Garcia.