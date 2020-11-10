10 advance to Miss Universe Jamaica finals
TWO weeks ago, an elimination process comprising more than 90 entrants saw 17 females advancing to the semi-finals of the 2020 Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness pageant. The pageant is promoted by Uzuri International.
On Sunday, only 10 advanced to the finals. They were selected during another elimination round which took place at the R Hotel in New Kingston.
Prior to the announcement of the top 10, all 17 girls appeared in casual wear and then swimwear. The 10 also includes the five regional queens: Ashanti Findley (Miss Universe Jamaica West); Alexia Royal Eatmon (Miss Universe Jamaica East); Lineisha Davis (Miss Universe Jamaica North West); Samantha Williams (Miss Universe Jamaica North East); and Shanique Thompson (Miss Universe Jamaica Central).
The grand final will be held virtually on November 28. The finalists are:
Kimberly Dawkins — Miss R Hotel; Monique Thomas —Miss Curves; Ashanti Findley—Miss Caribbean Seafoods; Abigail Pinnock — Miss Bluedot Comuna; Briana Russell — Miss Ktyler Beverly Hills; Lineisha Davis— Miss Smart Stop Auto Supplies; Alexia Royal-Eatmon—Miss Ryhva Active; Shanique Thompson —Miss Maxeff Motors; Miqueal-Symone Williams—Miss Qorihc; and Samantha Williams— Miss Acropolis Gaming Lounge.
The current titleholder is Iana Tickle Garcia.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy