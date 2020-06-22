10 questions with Rvssian

RVSSIAN is currently creating ripples on the Latin charts with No Me Ame (Don't Love Me), which features reggaeton artiste Anuel AA and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Released by Sony Music Entertainment in April, No Me Ame moved from 21 to 17 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart last week.

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk recently caught up with the Jamaican producer.

1 The COVID-19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a virtual standstill. How did it affect you?

A lot of albums were put on a hold and songs for movies and recording sessions and also music videos.

2 What did you use the time to do?

I created new 'riddims' and sent out to artistes, because a lot of them were working from home studios.

3 What role do you think artistes can play as advocates and catalysts for change on major social issues?

To be honest, it's a bit tricky. People usually give artistes a big backlash when they speak on serious social issues.

4 What is your opinion on the current state of dancehall music?

I feel dancehall is missing the dance element...not dance as only the dancing songs, but songs that make you want to dance and not only 'bruk' out. I think dancehall has evolved for the youths which is good, but there needs to be options. For them and for others.

5 You have been making inroads on the Latin charts. How difficult is it to make that transition from dancehall to Latin music?

It's just about understanding what the people like and it's also very similar rhythmic wise. So not hard for me.

6 Do you think your looks assisted in getting you accepted into that market?

No. Because several other artistes have been accepted. Example: Charly Black and Ky-Mani Marley. They [the Latin market] just want to hear the good music.

7 What are your thoughts on the recent racial protests in the USA?

I think it was necessary to demand certain rights and justice because of a lot of injustice. I support it just not the looting of their own communities and certain establishments.

8 What do you think about the removal of the statues deemed racially offensive from public places?

I support it 100 per cent.

9 If you could do a collaboration with any artiste, who would it be?

Haha! Bob Marley but maybe Justin Bieber.

10 Who are the most gifted lyricists you've ever worked with?

Vybz Kartel, Meek, Drake...