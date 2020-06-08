10 Questions with Ce'Cile

SINGJAY Ce'Cile (given name Cecile Charlton) first appeared on the music scene in 2001 on a collaboration with Sean Paul called Can You Do The Work . Seven years later, she released her debut album Bad Gyal which introduced her to wider markets, including Germany. In March last year, she released her sixth studio album titled Music + Magic on her 1Rock label.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with Ce'Cile on the weekend.

1. What are your new, upcoming projects?

I'm kind of restructuring, based on the pandemic, a lot of plans that now have to be shifted in terms of things like timing, marketing strategies, and even where people's mindset may be at.

2. What is happening with your label? Have you signed anyone recently?

As I said earlier, a lot of restructuring will happen due to the pandemic. If economically everything is affected then who knows what and who will be affected? But most definitely, there will be changes because of this.

3. What role do you think artistes can play as advocates and catalysts for change on major social issues?

Whatever role they can play – whether via their music, music videos, social media, supporting causes financially. However, we must note, sometimes people play roles that are not public. We can't always think people are not doing simply because you don't see it.

4. How have you been weathering the COVID -19 storm?

It has really been problematic for me and those around me. Lots of cancellations of shows, paid recordings. We had to pause the Bad Company Label work because most of what we do included people and being out and about. Our weekly 'Big Big Party' at Skydweller, which was in its fifth week, had to be cancelled. A lot of it is like a domino effect...and I'm not sure, moving forward, if we may be able to pick up where we left off.

5. Has it affected your earnings?

Most definitely.

6. Do artistes have a social responsibility to educate and inform their fan base about adhering to the protocols during this pandemic?

I personally cannot say anyone has any responsibility to do anything. I prefer to suggest they should not do anything that may incite people to harm themselves or others, and if possible help spread awareness on how to be safe and healthy.

7. What have you been doing with the extra time?

Thinking, planning; also really trying to see where I want to be in music, the kind of artiste I want to be moving forward, the kind of material I personally want to put out there; arranging priorities. A lot of that has changed for sure.

8. What are your thoughts on the recent protests in the USA?

I think it was inevitable. It's the biggest movement I have seen in my lifetime, I think. Sad someone had to lose their life. I'm very happy to see people coming together to demand changes.

9. If you could do a collaboration with any artiste, who would it be?

Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffith, The Weeknd and Stephen Marley. There are many, many, more.

10. If you weren 't an artiste, what would be your career choice?

Probably writing books, making greeting cards, which is something I love to do.