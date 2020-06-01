10 Questions with Starface

Dancehall singjay Starface (given name Nadesha Edwards), like all other artistes, is reeling from the effects brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry.

She is currently promoting her latest single Let Them Grow, which hits out at child abuse and sexual assault of minors.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with Starface on the weekend.

During the pandemic, I have been staying home, making music and shooting music videos and cooking. I have been practising social distancing and now, when I go out, I never go without my mask.

The Government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic very well. They have been giving regular updates in the media and made good moves to protect the people of Jamaica. I would like to see more provisions made to help small businesses which may have to close because they can't pay their rent because these small businesses may not come back after the pandemic.

As an artiste, we rely heavily on live shows, dubs and jingles to get paid so it ah affect me negatively, that's what I use to feed my family and because of the COVID-19, I have to stay home so everything just get slow up.

I use the extra time to rebuild and practice my craft, by writing different kinds of songs, and sharpening up my vocal skills. One of those kind of songs is Let Them Grow, a song about child sexual abuse.

This is a scary time for all entertainers, and this is an invisible, contagious disease so I feel that no large events should be allowed to go on until September or so. But dem can mek the go go clubs and small dance dem come back by the end of August, and based pon how that go, dem can start keep back live concerts in September.

It's very hard for females. We have to work twice as hard and pray. Most of the producer, if them fi give you a riddim, them want look you and if you don't interested, them bun bad light fi you and 'shelf up' your song.

The law is the law. But mi don't believe inna censorship, especially when it comes to certain adult events where children are not allowed, but you have a ting name, 'do the right ting for the right occasion', an artiste has to know when to say certain things. Artistes have a larger responsibility to the society fi obey the laws which are there to protect everyone or face the consequences.

I would definitely want a collab with Nicki Minaj, mi no know why, but mi just rate her, her fashion sense, her business skills, her boldness, her sexiness, and the fact say she has a Trinidadian background and loves dancehall music. Ah Nicki Minaj mi say!

If I wasn't an artiste, I would be doing acting. You nuh see me name, Starface? This face was made to be up on the stage...in lights... straight acting, live plays, modelling or even a TV drama or reality show.