12 Gaddi appeals to colleagues

Up-and-coming dancehall artiste 12 Gaddi is making an appeal to fellow entertainers and event promoters to follow the COVID-19 protocols that have been mandated by the Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Manchester-based artiste says if people adhere to the protocols, then the country would see reduced number in cases.

“We need to understand that this the first that many of us are experiencing a pandemic like this. People may be tempted to become unruly and participate in large gatherings, but we all need to play our part by refraining from these activities as it is for the greater good of our nation's safety and the world at large,” he said.

He added, “All entertainers and event planners need to act more responsible and lead by example. Music is my livelihood, that's how I earn; but not participating in large gatherings is just a minute sacrifice we have to make. To be alive is more important.”

So far, 307 people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica while more than 13,000 people have tested positive.

The deejay encourages persons to find creative ways of earning an income at this time where jobs are widely affected and that they should stay away from illegal activities.

12 Gaddi's latest single, Heavy Money, talks about living the lavish lifestyle.

“The increased cash flow of money in life inspired me to do this song. It was produced by Jadi God and released in May last year,” he shared.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has not affected any members of his family or his friends.

“It hasn't affected us in any negative way. Personally, this has been my best year musically because people are home most of the time, and they get the chance to tune in to my work,” he said.

Born in Manchester, 12 Gaddi has been pursuing music for the past 10 years. He said winning a Grammy and to be known globally are his main objectives musically.