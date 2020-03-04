13 vie for Miss UTech JA title
Thirteen contestants are up for the 2020 Miss UTech JA pageant, set for Friday at the University of Technology's Alfred Sangster Auditorium in Kingston.
Promoted by the university's Marketing Seminar, the pageant is held under the theme, 'Royalties in Retro'. It entails portrayals of 'old-time Jamaica' from Dinki Mini and Kumina to dancehall music from the 2000s.
“The overall objective is to steer the whole pageant scene away from just being beauty pageants. We also want to make sure that people understand the importance of competitions like this, to make the girls and patrons more culturally aware of Jamaica and their surroundings,” said Akeem Beckford, a member of the organising committee.
Contestants will be judged on talent and cultural awareness. The top placers will receive bursaries from UTech as well as prizes from sponsors.
Miss UTech has been a flagship event for the Marketing Seminar since 2016. Founded in 1982, UTech JA Marketing Seminar is the only student-led conference of its kind throughout the Caribbean. Its functions include fund-raising, developing community service projects, team-building exercises, and the personal development of students.
Contestants in the 2020 Miss UTech JA are:
Jheanell Parchment;
Thia Dakin;
Crystal Brown;
Georgia Bayley;
Jahjset Morgan;
Leanie Thompson;
Annestacia Hentley;
Ashley Walker;
Hine Francis;
Toni- Ann Archer;
Jordian Bell;
Tishankina Bent; and,
Shanta Shirley.
Last year's winner was Kaydean Sterling.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy