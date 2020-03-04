13 vie for Miss UTech JA title

Thirteen contestants are up for the 2020 Miss UTech JA pageant, set for Friday at the University of Technology's Alfred Sangster Auditorium in Kingston.

Promoted by the university's Marketing Seminar, the pageant is held under the theme, 'Royalties in Retro'. It entails portrayals of 'old-time Jamaica' from Dinki Mini and Kumina to dancehall music from the 2000s.

“The overall objective is to steer the whole pageant scene away from just being beauty pageants. We also want to make sure that people understand the importance of competitions like this, to make the girls and patrons more culturally aware of Jamaica and their surroundings,” said Akeem Beckford, a member of the organising committee.

Contestants will be judged on talent and cultural awareness. The top placers will receive bursaries from UTech as well as prizes from sponsors.

Miss UTech has been a flagship event for the Marketing Seminar since 2016. Founded in 1982, UTech JA Marketing Seminar is the only student-led conference of its kind throughout the Caribbean. Its functions include fund-raising, developing community service projects, team-building exercises, and the personal development of students.

Contestants in the 2020 Miss UTech JA are:

Jheanell Parchment;

Thia Dakin;

Crystal Brown;

Georgia Bayley;

Jahjset Morgan;

Leanie Thompson;

Annestacia Hentley;

Ashley Walker;

Hine Francis;

Toni- Ann Archer;

Jordian Bell;

Tishankina Bent; and,

Shanta Shirley.

Last year's winner was Kaydean Sterling.