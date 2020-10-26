17 for Miss Universe Jamaica semi-finals

FROM an astounding number of 90 entrants, only 17 were selected as semi-finalists to compete for the 2020 Miss Universe Jamaica crown. An elimination process took place on Saturday at the R Hotel in New Kingston.

“This year we're really going with smaller numbers. We will be going to the finals with only 10. Today we chose 12 ladies instead of the 10 that we had initially planned. So now, 17 will compete for a spot in the top 10,” Mark McDermoth, director of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, told the Jamaica Observer.

The 17 included five regional queens, who are automatic finalists in the top 10. They are: Miss Universe Jamaica West – Ashanti Findley; Alexia Royal Eatmon – Miss Universe Jamaica East; Shanique Thompson – Miss Universe Jamaica Central; Samantha Williams – Miss Universe Jamaica North East; and Lineisha Davis – Miss Universe Jamaica North West.

“All 17 girls will go through a second elimination on November 1. After that, we will showcase the 10 who will be moving forward to the grand finals. The regional queens have come at a very high standard and they are automatic finalists. From the 12 that we selected today, only 5 will go through to the finals,” said McDermoth.

He added, “We're going to do a reality TV elimination. We'll give them a challenge, photography and video (personal videos) which they will be creating and a photo shoot. We'll see who brings their best A-game to that.”

The 10 finalists will be presented at a virtual sashing on November 5. The grand finals will be broadcast on November 28.

The 17 semi-finalists are: Kimberly Dawkins; Monique Thomas; Dailia Harvey; Chavelle Kavanaugh; Ashanti Findley; Abigail Pinnock; Lineisha Davis; Nicole Henry; Briana Russell; Kaydean Sterling; Brianna Bryce; Ramonia Wright; Alexia Royal Eatmon; Shanique Thompson; Miqueal-Symone Williams; Samantha Williams; and Kimberley Hudson.