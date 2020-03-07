25 vie for Mr and Miss CMU title

TWENTY-FIVE finalists will vie for the titles of Mr and Miss CMU (Caribbean Maritime University). The grand coronation is set for Saturday, March 21, on the school's grounds.

Earlier this week, a preliminary session was held at the East Kingston-based institution where 35 contestants (all students of the university) appeared in casual wear and swimwear.

Each also performed a talent item before the number was reduced to 25: 13 females and 12 males.

Mr and Miss CMU pageant has been on and off for a number of years. It is promoted by the Students Union.

“The persons who are selected as Mr and Miss CMU should be a selfless persons. They should be able to use their title to impact lives positively. The pageant has been around for some time now, but in recent years it has gotten more robust than before,” coordinator and student at the institution Jerome Morant explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Morant, who serves as vice-president of the Students Union, is a fourth-year student in the faculty of Customs Processing, Freight Forwarding and Immigration. He won the Mr CMU title in 2017.

Morant explained the criteria, which the winners are decided on.

“There are a several criteria in which the winners are selected. They have to be talented, possess a bubbly personality and most importantly, be able to communicate effectively.”

He said patrons are in for a treat at the grand coronation.

“What patrons can expect on the night is a well-coordinated show with talented individuals. We want to give them a euphoric sense of entertainment for their money, which will possibly get us more sponsors for next year,” said Morant.

Last year's winners were Javauni Hewitt and Sasha-Kae Bernard.

The 25 finalists are:

FEMALES:

Usheika Marshall; Shyana Huggarth; Kyra Mills; Brittany Atkinson; Careena Thompson; Cavel Harris; Teneshia Findley; Joelle Greensword; Chericia Haslam; Somoya Holness; Ruesheen Ricketts; Dahlia Blake; and Joëlle Silvera.

MALES:

Adam Bogle; Malik Evans; Trevoughn Bryan; Dillan Pink; Joseph Dennis; David Jarrett; Malike Johnson; Alton Linton; Romain Fagan; Ricardo Williams; Kevin Oliver; and, Kymani Mundle.