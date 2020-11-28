2K Ponce Juno shoots video today
Antiguan-born American hip hop artiste 2K Ponce Juno is excited about his Go Pretty Girl remix, which features Beenie Man and Double K.
Slated to be released on January 15, 2021, the remix will be on the Star Music Group/Sony Records/High Performance imprint.
“The direction of the song was about pretty girls and it's over a Caribbean beat. And the only person I know who really talks about the girls all the time in his songs, very respectfully, is the Doctor [Beenie Man]. So I had to get him on this track,” the rapper, who recently signed to Sony Music Group, told the Jamaica Observer. “Double K was a bonus. She just happened to be around and she happened to hear the track and was like: 'Oh, man! I have to be on it.”
According to 2K Ponce Juno, the original — Go Pretty Girl— was released in July 2019 but was never promoted.
“So the remix is coming out on a different movement 'cause there's level to the issue. So you gotta keep growing,” he said.
2K Ponce Juno is currently in Jamaica and will be shooting a video for the project in the scenic parish of Ocho Rios, St Ann, today.
Carlington Wilmot of Outaroad Entertainment will be entrusted to shoot the visuals for Go Pretty Girl.
“This will be my second time in Jamaica. I love it here. It is like a second home for me. I'm expecting lots of fun, loving, exciting video. I want people to see how artistes are just people enjoying life and music. I just want the fans to embrace the feel-good music we are trying to bring,” he said.
His projects include Chicken Grease n' Grits, Concrete, Coolli Bandz and This Life.
