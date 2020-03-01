50 years of music with Pluto

Thoroughbred performances were the order of the night at the February 21 Pluto Shervington 50 Years of Music Anniversary Concert at Gulfstream racetrack in Hallandale, South Florida.

Over 1,200 fans braved chilly weather and rain to watch entertaining sets from Boris Gardiner, Carlene Davis, Ernie Smith, Inner Circle and Third World. Shervington, man of the moment, made cameos throughout the evening as well as closed the show.

Watching the proceedings from backstage at the Sport of Kings Theatre, Shervington was overwhelmed by the response to an event celebrating his golden anniversary.

“It means everything to me. It's years an' years of hard work but it's work that I love. What's happening here is a wonderful thing,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “A lot of people here have grown with me over the years…Ernie Smith, Roger Lewis (of Inner Circle), (Stephen) Coore (of Third World).”

The 69-year-old singer/songwriter basked in the warmth of camaraderie with family and friends, many of whom he has known since his days at St George's College and as a member of the Tomorrow's Children Band.

He performed the humorous, easy-listening songs that made him popular in Jamaica during the 1970s, including Dat, Ram Goat Liver and the patriotic I Man Born Yah.

Those songs were recorded at Federal Records where Smith and the evening's emcee Tommy Cowan (Davis' husband) also had a presence in the 1970s. Shervington migrated to the United States in 1977 and became a fixture on the South Florida reggae scene.

