9TYZ gets Antisocial

Dancehall newcomer 9TYZ has a lot to celebrate with the release of her latest track Antisocial, produced by YGF Records.



The song is featured on the Military Rave rhythm, done by Kraiggi BaDArT Muzic. The rhythm is also graced by some of dancehall's heavyweights including Exco Levi, Versi, Takeova, and CMR.



“He [Kraiggi] was working on a project and I was offered the opportunity to be a part of it. H sends rhythms over to the label occasionally but this is my first official project with him,” said 9TYZ.



“The moment I was contacted about the song, I immediately started writing. I had no idea what the song was going to be about but I knew I had a limited time frame,” she continued.



The singjay ended up penning a personal situation.



“I've been antisocial at times when I'm not familiar with people I'm around so I just channeled all of that into the lyrics and wrote,” she said.



According to the singjay, the overall feedback has been great so far and will assist her in becoming a household name in the business.



She is however, looking to make an impact in 2020.



“2020 will be a year of working more on myself. I'm still trying to learn the ins and outs but eventually, I'll get there. I'm looking forward to being elevated, working harder and moving up to the next level -- whatever God has planned for me,” 9TYZ added.



She other songs include Slow Wine, Mr Hot Bwoy, and Shatta With 9, a collab with Ghanian artiste Shatta Wale.