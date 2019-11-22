A Flawless effort
Grenada-born artiste/producer Iglazmosia Dusk went for the tried-andproven formula of experience and youth on the Flawless, a new rhythm recently released by his Golden Quest Empire.
Based in London, he said Luciano and Capleton were the first artistes that came to mind when he began recruiting acts this year.
“I've done business with Luciano before and it was very easy to search for the right person to work with him, and I always had Capleton in mind,” said Dusk, whose artiste moniker is Kongquez Golden.
Bring Back Those Days, a collaboration between the veteran roots acts, is lead song from the Flawless.
Breaking up is Not For Us, another combination featuring old-school deejay Merciless and newcomer Shantel, is also on the rhythm. Blessed Child is the title of Kongquez Golden's song on the beat.
Originally from La Tante, Grenada, Iglazmosia Dusk migrated to Canada in 1995. He also lived in the United States before settling in the United Kingdom.
Recording since his teens, Iglazmosia Dusk said his musical preferences ranged from Bob Marley to Luciano and Beres Hammond. He is also inspired by Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.
He launched his career as a producer in 2014 with Prayer, a gospel song by Starr Blacks and Shay Hil. Prior to the Flawless, he released the Viral, another dancehall beat that featured acts such as Elephant Man.
