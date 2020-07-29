A 'Royal' ambassador

JESSE Royal has been added to the list of Digicel’s brand ambassadors. The announcement was made recently.

“I’m super-excited to be a part of the team, and I can’t wait to get things started. With Digicel, I am earnestly seeking to bridge the gaps and provide meaningful support to the people,” said the reggae singer.

Jesse Royal is known for songs including Modern Day Judas, Gimme Likkle, and Lionorder.

Jesse Royal joins the growing line-up of Digicel brand ambassadors, including Bounty Killer, sprint king Usain Bolt, female sprinter Shelly- Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Special Olympics champion Alphanso Cunningham.