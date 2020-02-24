Alkaline to return with New Rules

After a two-year absence, Alkaline is reprising his role as headliner/promoter of New Rules scheduled for the grounds of the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday, April 25.



“Alkaline is looking forward to performing for his fans. It's going to be epic. The line-up will be released in the coming weeks but I can tell you now that it will be diverse, so it's going to be a great show,” Kareena Beckford, Alkaline's manager/sister, told the Jamaica Observer.



The last staging was marred by several stampedes to get close to the artistes. Beckord, however, promised there would be no repeat of that situation.



“We will be ensuring proper security to assure the safety of all patrons,” she said.

According to her, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force as well as private security firms will marshal the proceedings.



The initial instalment, held in 2017, saw performers including Shaggy and Mavado. Fans uprooted the fence separating the VIP and general sections, causing a stampede.



Beckford was tight-lipped about the acts who would be joining Alkaline on the show.

“New Rules 2020 will be epic. It'll be one of most brilliant line-ups in stage show history,” she said.



Alkaline is known for the singles, including Conquer The World, Champion Boy, Formula, ATM, Wait Yuh Turn, City, Extra Lesson, and Spoil Yuh.



His debut album, New Level Unlocked, debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart in 2016.