An ode to Kobe

There have been countless tributes to Kobe Bryant since his death in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Los Angeles. Singjay Kalcium has released the song Love me Now, in salute to the basketball superstar who perished along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.



Kalcium, who lives in New York, says he was at home with his daughter when news of the tragedy broke. He is a massive fan of Bryant and his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.



“I was shocked! The news was devastating. And it turned into a morning that I will never forget,” Kalcium told the Jamaica Observer.



While Love me Now is dedicated to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Kalcium said it also encourages people to express affection for relatives and friends as much as possible.



“It shows how important it is to love and appreciate your families and friends because life is very short,” he said.



Bryant was one of the NBA's marquee players. His 20-year career was spent with the Lakers, with whom he won five championships.



His success earned the admiration of millions of sports fans, including Kalcium who was born Roshane Forbes in St Ann.



“His death affected me in so many ways because the world lost a basketball legend. He was a great example of a loving, caring and giving father that devoted his life to his family. He showed the world by example how to love his kids and family,” he said.



Ironically, Kalcium launched his career in 2004 with the song Mamma Love, which addressed the challenges of being a single parent.



Foreigner Anthem and True Love are other songs Kalcium currently has on the market.

He is scheduled to perform February 22 on Shining Stars, a show scheduled for Revels PSL in Port St Lucie, Florida.