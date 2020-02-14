Another Rose for Gregory

It's all systems go for Red Rose For Gregory, scheduled for the Liguanea Golf Club in New Kingston tomorrow. Speaking with Jamaica Observer's Splash, organiser June Issacs said everything is going to plan.

“We haven't had any challenges yet, thanks to our team and sponsors. Things are off to a great start,” she said.

The show kick-starts celebrations commemorating the 70th birthday of her husband Gregory Isaacs, “The Cool Ruler”, who passed away in October 2010. The lauded singer became popular in Jamaica and internationally with songs such as Soon Forward, Night Nurse, Love Is Overdue and Rumours.

His songs are staples at oldies dances and on radio.

In the spirit of love, June Isaacs made a conscious effort to host Red Rose For Gregory around Valentines Day, which is celebrated today.

Among the line-up for the fourth staging is four-time Grammy winner Deniece Williams who is known for hits like Let's Hear It For The Boys, It's Gonna Take a Miracle, Black Butterfly and Silly.

Veteran band Third World, who were close friends of Isaacs, Sanchez and The Melodians, complete the lineup.

“The performers are here and ready to execute! Patrons can come and expect the best from the acts that we have. I can promise a spectacular show,” said Isaacs.

Last year's show saw featured American soul singers Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle.

This year's package also includes a tribute to singer Errol Dunkley, who along with Gregory Isaacs, founded the African Museum record label.

Proceeds from the concert are in aid of the Patricia House Rehabilitation Center for persons suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Isaacs battled cocaine addiction which led to the establishment of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation, which assists persons facing similar challenges.

For his wife, this is the primary reason she continues hosting Red Rose for Gregory.

“Personally, as the executor of Gregory's Estate I feel committed to continuing the charitable work he started,” she told Splash. “Furthermore, in order to ensure the continuity of his legacy, there is an additional need for a source of income that would ensure it (his legacy) lives on whether I am here or not. I feel satisfied that I am able to assist with rehabilitation of anyone who shares the same difficulties as him. They need the help and we will do all we can to provide some sort of aid,” she continued.

Last year, an undisclosed amount of money was presented to the Patricia House following Red Rose For Gregory.