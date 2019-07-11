Beres, Maxi Priest and Romain Virgo for Singers In Action

SINGERS Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest and Romain Virgo, representing different eras of lovers rock reggae, are featured acts for the Singers In Action, two shows scheduled for Brooklyn, New York and Newark, New Jersey on August 4 and 10, respectively.

The first gig takes place at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk. Six days later, the trio moves to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Both events are promoted by Jammins Entertainment, a Brooklyn-based company.

"Music lovers are excited about this year's presentation of Singers In Action and the fact that we have paired Beres with Maxi Priest and Romain Virgo, who is regarded as the most exciting young performer out of Jamaica right now, this is a must-attend event,” said George Crooks, head of Jammins Entertainment.

Hammond, who has a massive following in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, appeared alongside Etana on Singers In Action last year.

According to Crooks, a veteran Jamaican show promoter in New York, “No matter where he (Beres) performs, Brooklyn is truly his home away from home.”

Hammond has been a fixture in the Big Apple since the 1980s when he had a career resurgence, starting with the hit songs What One Dance Can Do and She Loves me Now.

On June 30, he turned in a show-stopping performance at Groovin In The Park, held at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York.

After making a name in sound system circles in his native England, Maxi Priest also came to prominence during the 1980s. His breakthrough hit songs included Should I, Wild World and Some Guys Have All The Luck.

Virgo is a leading player among the current generation of reggae singers. Through songs like Mi Caan Sleep, Soul Provider, I Know Better and Leave People Business, he is rarely off the charts.