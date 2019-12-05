Black Queen gives hope

Nobody Knows My Pain is the latest song from Black Queen. It speaks to the plight of Jamaicans quietly suffering from chronic lifestyle diseases.

“I wrote this song because of the tragic death of Niko Chromatic, and it speaks to how certain situations can happen to everyone, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, MS (multiple sclerosis). So, this song is to give hope to anyone dealing with a chronic illness that has no cure, telling their family and friends just to be there for them in their time of need so that they don't commit suicide or give up hope,” Black Queen told the Jamaica Observer.

The song will be released on the BQ Entertainment label via digital download platforms on December 18.

“I know it's Christmastime, but it is a depressing time for some. We' re here celebrating, but there are people who are facing situations and wish they could be in a circumstances where they could enjoy Christmas, so this song is to reach out and give hope,” said the emerging singer.

Last year, popular sound system selector Niko Chromatic, who battled kidney disease for three years, died while efforts were being made for him to do surgery for a kidney transplant.

In 2017, Ministry of Health figures showed that more than 150,000 Jamaicans, mostly women, have diabetes and suffer from other chronic illnesses, and that 25 per cent of Jamaicans between 15 and 74 years old have hypertension, and 70 per cent of the country's deaths are due to four major non-communicable diseases — 35 per cent of which occur below the age of 70 years old. Black Queen (given name Semonie Giles) has a long history of tackling social causes.

“It started with Black and Proud in 2012. This song is always big on the radio in Black History Month in February which is also Reggae Month,” she said.

Her other songs include the R&B-flavoured Roll With Me and You Say.