Bluugo shuns violence against women
Growing up in all-female household, 2018 'Magnum King' Bluugo is increasingly worried about the high levels of domestic violence and murders committed against women.
“How can Jamaica, which is like a little dot on the map, have one of the highest murder rates in the world? The violence, especially against women and children, is terrible, it's a matter of great concern to me, especially the long-term psychological and physical effects to people who witness acts of violence. So all these murders and acts of violence against women really ah start to bother me. Jah know, it really ah get to me now,” he told Jamaica Observer.
While both men and women are affected by domestic violence, the majority of victims are women.
According to UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Jamaica is ranked second globally for femicide (killing of a woman or girl).
According to the report, 11 out of every 100,000 women were killed in 2017. Topping the list is El Salvador with 13.9 out of every 100,000 women murdered in 2017. In the meantime, Bluugo (aka Flyght) is promoting his latest single Bruk Weh.
“The song is really doing well. It was recently used on the popular American website World Star Hip Hop for their dancehall Twerk Tuesday feature,” he said.
Now signed to New Wavez Entertainment, Bluugo believes his career will move to the next level. He is booked to perform at Popcaan's Unruly Fest on December 21.
He is known for singles Who Frighten Dem? and 10Z.
— KP
