Boom Donovan celebrates his mother

For his first release in 2020, London-based reggae artiste Boom Donovan decided to cover the 1970 hit My Love For You by Joe White and Chuck, as an ode to his mother.

“Growing up, my mother always sing this song and I wanted to cover it for her because I knew it would make her heart smile. I have never heard a reggae cover for this song, so to cover it meant a lot to me as well. I brought the idea to two musicians, Dennis and Garnet Cross, and together we arranged the background music which complemented the song well,” said Boom Donovan.

The single was self-produced on his Lights Of Lights label and was released on all major digital streaming stores on January 10 through VP Records.

The artiste said his single has been earning play on major radio stations in London and Jamaica, and he has plans of releasing the video to boost the momentum of the song.

Boom Donovan is set to release his rhythm called Rosie Posie All Star.

This is set to feature artistes such as Luciano, Micheal Rose, Little John, Courtney Melody, Rod Taylor, Anthony Johnson, Jah Niceness, among others.

“The inspiration for this rhythm came after I released my single, Rosie; Posie. I wanted to give others the opportunity to join the rhythm. I plan on releasing it in coming weeks through my label,” he said.

Throughout the rest of the year, Boom Donovan noted, he will be gracing the stages at multiple shows across London. Boom Donovan is known for singles such as Student Of The Ghetto, Mother Earth, Rent A Face and African Princess.