Boom Donovan celebrates his mother
For his first release in 2020, London-based reggae artiste Boom Donovan decided to cover the 1970 hit My Love For You by Joe White and Chuck, as an ode to his mother.
“Growing up, my mother always sing this song and I wanted to cover it for her because I knew it would make her heart smile. I have never heard a reggae cover for this song, so to cover it meant a lot to me as well. I brought the idea to two musicians, Dennis and Garnet Cross, and together we arranged the background music which complemented the song well,” said Boom Donovan.
The single was self-produced on his Lights Of Lights label and was released on all major digital streaming stores on January 10 through VP Records.
The artiste said his single has been earning play on major radio stations in London and Jamaica, and he has plans of releasing the video to boost the momentum of the song.
Boom Donovan is set to release his rhythm called Rosie Posie All Star.
This is set to feature artistes such as Luciano, Micheal Rose, Little John, Courtney Melody, Rod Taylor, Anthony Johnson, Jah Niceness, among others.
“The inspiration for this rhythm came after I released my single, Rosie; Posie. I wanted to give others the opportunity to join the rhythm. I plan on releasing it in coming weeks through my label,” he said.
Throughout the rest of the year, Boom Donovan noted, he will be gracing the stages at multiple shows across London. Boom Donovan is known for singles such as Student Of The Ghetto, Mother Earth, Rent A Face and African Princess.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy