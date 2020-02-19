Bright times for Sun Shade

Singer Sun Shade keeps it positive and spiritual on Change Must Come, a song he recorded with producer Paul “Computer Paul” Henton. It was released in January by Tuff Gong International.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based artiste said while its message is universal, family was an inspiration for the single.

“This song is about my everyday life. My mother, grandmother, my father and grandfather, etc. Just to see the change with things and people, it makes you appreciate life and understand that there is a God/Creator over all things and people,” he theorised.

It is Sun Shade's first time working with Computer Paul, a veteran producer/musician whose resume includes producing Jimmy Cliff's I Can See Clearly Now and the vaunted Corduroy 'riddim' that spawned Beenie Man's 1994 hit song, World Dance.

Change Must Come was released 16 months after Don't You Be, Sun Shade's first EP, which was also distributed by Tuff Gong International. That seven-song project also contained message-strong tracks such as the title song.

Since then, he has kept busy in the recording studio working on new songs, one of which is Change Must Come.

Sun Shade (born Melville Malcolm) is originally from St James and grew up in Montego Bay before migrating to the United States over 25 years ago. He settled in Cleveland after living in more reggae-friendly locations like New York City and South Florida.

The Midwest city has grown considerably since Sun Shade moved there.

“The reggae scene is great; there is always a well-known artiste passing through,” he said.

— Howard Campbell