Causion battling cancer
ANTIGUA and Barbuda's reggae singer Causion is currently in the United States and is being treated for Stage 3 colon cancer.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be in this position,” said Causion.
“I think my current situation is a wake up call for other artistes. I'm hoping that by going public, my situation will encourage other artistes to get regular check-ups. In our business we spend a lot of time focusing on the art form and not ourselves.”
A Stage 3 diagnosis means the cancer is locally advanced and treatable with urgent and immediate care.
People wishing to support his treatment and recovery are asked to visit thankyoumission. com and download his latest song, Give Thanks.
Proceeds from the single will go towards assisting with his medical expenses.
Causion, whose given name is Gregory Bailey, has a musical career spanning more than 30 years and has been an opening act for veteran musicians Third World.
His songs include Number One, I Wish, Put Your Trust in Jah, and Jah is the Ruler.
