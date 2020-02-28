Chyna Nicole prepares new album

Singer Chyna Nicole will release a new album late this year. She offers a preview to the set with Let it be For Justice, a song co-produced by Gary Sutherland and Mark Clarke.

“I'm still toying with the title, but it's definitely going to be relevant to life. I'm hoping that I can be an inspiration to women over 30 that you can still pursue your dreams,” said Chyna Nicole.



For her fourth album, she has enlisted an array of producers including Sutherland, Clarke, Noel Alphonso, Paul “Computer Paul” Henton, Lloyd Mullings, Shola Henry, David Clarke, Lloyd “Pickout” Dennis, and Jackson McArthur.



Chyna Nicole's previous albums were 20 Years in The Making and Ready for The World (released in 2013) and Higher (2016).



She shared the inspiration for Let it be For Justice, which she wrote two years ago.



“There are so many reasons why this song was created. It was written at a time when there were frequent cases of police brutality in the United States and the rising crime rate in Jamaica. I consider Jamaica as my second home and I thought about what we as black people have suffered and overcome. One of the remedies is to have fair trials in the courts for crimes. Another is restorative justice,” she explained. “In schools here in the US, many adopt the restorative justice model, which is a way to resolve problems that students encounter on a day-to-day basis. It is rehabilitation with offenders and victims through a community. This opens up conversations for healing. It is non-violent. Music, of course, was another. As an artist and educator, I felt it was my responsibility to not only put out songs about love and matters of the heart, but to also heal while lifting audiences with positive messages,” Chyna Nicole added.



Let it be For Justice was recently selected Song of The Week by popular South Florida disc jockey John T of WAVS 1170.



“The fact that it was selected as Song of The Week by John T's hit morning radio show which is the number one morning Caribbean show, in South Florida, gave my record more credence,” said Chyna Nicole.