Canadian singjay Complexxion has great expectations for Crazy Love, his latest single. Female singer Shav-A is also featured on the track.

“I'm very excited about my new single. It's hot. I can't wait to see how the public reacts to it. I'm happy that Shav-A was willing to get on this track with me. She's an awesome singer,” said Complexxion.

Co-produced by Complexxion and Bobby Crisas, Crazy Love will be released next month on the Rock Crusher Records and B-Crisas Records imprints.

Complexxion said he is also promoting his debut single Wifey, which was released in January on the B-Crisas label.

“I'm pleased about the response that Wifey is getting, the ladies love it. I have to thank all the DJs who are playing it in Canada, the Caribbean, the US and the UK,” he said.

Both singles, according to him, will be on his yet-to-betitled EP slated to be released before year-end.

“I'm working on my EP, and it's coming together nicely. I'm not sure how many tracks I'm going to put on it yet, right now I just want to record a bunch of songs, and when we're ready to release the EP, we'll choose the best ones.”

Complexxion (given name Jason Thompson), hails from in Toronto, Canada. His mother is from Montserrat and his father from England.

Growing up around Jamaicans and other West Indians, Complexxion was exposed to Caribbean culture and music, and he developed a great love for reggae and dancehall music from an early age