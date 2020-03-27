Complexxion has great expectations
Canadian singjay Complexxion has great expectations for Crazy Love, his latest single. Female singer Shav-A is also featured on the track.
“I'm very excited about my new single. It's hot. I can't wait to see how the public reacts to it. I'm happy that Shav-A was willing to get on this track with me. She's an awesome singer,” said Complexxion.
Co-produced by Complexxion and Bobby Crisas, Crazy Love will be released next month on the Rock Crusher Records and B-Crisas Records imprints.
Complexxion said he is also promoting his debut single Wifey, which was released in January on the B-Crisas label.
“I'm pleased about the response that Wifey is getting, the ladies love it. I have to thank all the DJs who are playing it in Canada, the Caribbean, the US and the UK,” he said.
Both singles, according to him, will be on his yet-to-betitled EP slated to be released before year-end.
“I'm working on my EP, and it's coming together nicely. I'm not sure how many tracks I'm going to put on it yet, right now I just want to record a bunch of songs, and when we're ready to release the EP, we'll choose the best ones.”
Complexxion (given name Jason Thompson), hails from in Toronto, Canada. His mother is from Montserrat and his father from England.
Growing up around Jamaicans and other West Indians, Complexxion was exposed to Caribbean culture and music, and he developed a great love for reggae and dancehall music from an early age
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy