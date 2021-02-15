'Conni' taps into St Thomas talent

CONRAD Hunt, 20, believes St Thomas can become a major entertainment hot spot in a post-COVID Jamaica. With this vision, the third-year marketing and international business student at University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica has started a events, talent management, recording label called Conni Entertainment Group.



“It can be argued that the parish of St Thomas will become the next Montego Bay in terms of the home for great dancehall acts for years to come, seeing the recent success of a number of talents. Among a few of our favourites from the parish paving the way are Popcaan, Chronic Law, Skillibeng and the most recent Rytical, Shaqstar, Quenga, Di Ruption and Ajauni,” Hunt, CEO for Conni Entertainment Group, told the Jamaica Observer.



“There is a lot more youth with great talent but limited resources that hinder their dreams over the years. When I refer to limited resources, I speak of structured management with the requisite knowledge and/ or experiences to lead and develop these talents who can be of value to not just our parish but our country,” Hunt continued.



The CEO — born in St Thomas but currently living in Twickenham Park, St Catherine — said being a part of the University College Ambassadors (UCA) Limited in 2018 fuelled his passion for entertainment. He, however, harboured dreams of bettering his birth parish.



“After being hands-on in entertainment in Kingston and at UTech, I realised the opportunity to bring something of value back to my parish. Something of substance that I can work on to help uplift the parish and the youth with talent in the parish,” he said.



“My passion actually resides in the act of planning, creating and seeing outcomes, hence, a career in marketing and entertainment. I fell in love with the art of planning events and seeing how joyful it is when people love and appreciate what you have created. It's the same with music, the creativity and the resulting enjoyment. Among those, I have amassed excellent leadership, communication and innovative skills which are critical in leading a team and being apart of this industry,” he continued.



Hunt said he has started work on a facility which would house his agency, as well as signed a few acts.



“The blocks were laid and the top is covered. We are in the process of rendering the walls then painting while also gathering the necessary furniture and equipment for music production. So far, we have reached out to three young talents who we want to work with while we are currently seeking a studio engineer for operation of the studio,” he said.



“Conni Entertainment record label will be working with both young and established talents. To be exact, there will be more buildings on the compound, including an office, an equipment storage for events, and entertainment equipment rentals,” he continued.



The CEO said he is not overly concerned about the funding of his project.

“In any successful business there is good capital or effective connections, or networking. In the case of Conni Entertainment Group, effective connections or what we call links is our first advantage in the development stages alongside just enough capital,” he added.