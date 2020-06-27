Cookie bats for prayer

Singjay Cookie believes in the power of prayer. He highlights its importance in his latest single Pray .

Released in March, Pray is produced by Unruly Entertainment/Sky View.

“The inspiration behind the song is basically that people should believe in God and believe inna prayer. Prayer can open doors for you. Me is a yute who pray and I have seen doors open for me,” Cookie told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am a well-rounded and spiritual artiste with a burning desire to bring a positive change to the industry. I am bringing my passion and love for music and I want to use that to change the way young people like myself put their trust in the Almighty. With God, all things that are desired will be granted,” he continued.

The singjay believes that now, more than ever, people need to pray and have conversations with the Almighty.

“Look at what is happening in the world —COVID-19, Saharan Dust, famine, poverty. People must always pray both day and night. Me believe inna dat. With what is going on around the world today, people need to draw closer to God in prayer,” he said.

The 26-year-old, whose given name is Jadae Gest, is from Ocho Rios in St Ann. He has been dabbling in music since he was a child.

“Since my childhood days I have been involved in music. I was born in the field of music, doing shows at a tender age. I don't think it was a coincidence. I was born for music,” he explained.

Previously using the moniker CJ, Cookie said he is ready to stake his claim in the highly competitive music scene.

His previous releases include Don't Lose Me, Far Away and Mi Alright.

— Howard Campbell