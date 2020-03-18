Damage to get 'High'

Record producer Damage, principal of Damage Musiq, is hoping to break on the international music scene. He is hoping to achieve this break by going against the grain.

“The direction I am going is more of an international mainstream setting. I'm looking to do so by fusing different genres with our culture. It is more commercial to do so and it has a wider reach. Where art is considered, it also shows the versatility of my brand,” he said.

The producer said he and his team are also experimenting with R&B as well as hip-hop beats.

“Right now, we are working on the High Supremacy rhythm, which is more inspiring with a positive feel to it,” he said.

“It's different because all these songs on the rhythm — each have a strong message each artiste giving off some positivity. It's subtle yet addictive with uplifting undertones,” he continued.

It is slated for release on March 20. Shatta Wale, Tommy Lee, Destiny, Teejay, Jah Vinci, I-Octane, Vershon are included on the rhythm.

“I want to chart on Billboard and break barriers for my music. I'm extremely happy for Koffee and she has not only inspired us but has given us confidence that quality content is very impactful,” he said.

Damage (given name Dwayne Parkinson) hails from the tourist capital of Montego Bay and attended Montego Bay High School.

According to him, he was introduced to music in his formative years, as his father operated a sound system. He too tried his hands at sound system but felt the urge to produce his own sounds.

“I didn't want to play the hits, I wanted to create them,” he said.