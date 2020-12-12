DiCelebrityy adds Spice to mix
Self-proclaimed 'Queen of the Dancehall', Spice, has added her voice to remix of Bounce by DiCelebrityy featuring Sikka Rymes. The single is enjoying a buzz in the streets.
“When my team reached out to Spice to do the remix her response was very positive. So we sent her the song and she loved it. After that we made the necessary arrangements to get the remix done. Now, we have a big hit on our hands,” said DiCelebrityy.
Produced on the Pyyros Govament Production label, Bounce remix was released on November 13. The original song had DiCelebrityy and Sikka Rymes.
“The response to the remix is awesome which is not surprising at all. The original version of the song was also well received, so we knew the remix would be a hit,” he said.
According to the deejay, a music video is on the cards.
“Sikka Rymes and Spice are very busy working on various projects. I'm busy working on my projects too, but as soon as our schedules allow it we're going to shoot a video for the Bounce remix. The fans are calling for it,” DiCelebrityy added.
DiCelebrityy, whose real name is Adrian Campbell, was born in St Ann's Bay. He grew up in Amiel Town in Dressikie, St Mary. He attended Tacky High School in the parish.
He recorded his first song, Motion Wine, in 2012 on his own label, Warm and Easy Recordz. He migrated to the USA in 2015 and was awarded 2019 Artist of the Year in New York and was given a Certificate of Proclamation in 2019 by the mayor in the city of Mt Vernon for his contribution and development of the culture in New York.
