Dizzle JA back with Benzion
Benzion is the title of singjay Dizzle JA's second album which was released on November 1. The self-produced set is being marketed by the California- based artiste's Ermack 300 label.
“The album is a happy one with many topics such as uplifting oneself and enjoyment.
It gives you a vibe to go and be successful while enjoying life at the same time,” he said, adding that, “Once it reaches the masses, I know they will enjoy it.”
Space Smoke and Rat Bat are singles released from Benzion to date. Dizzle JA also has high hopes for Dolly Body and Uprising. Like his first album, 2017's Dancehall Meets Trap, Dizzle JA experiments with different sounds on the follow-up.
Those include the reggae and dancehall beats he grew up on, as well as Trap, a trendy beat popular with clubbers in Europe and North America.
From Yallahs in St Thomas, Dizzle JA lived in New York before moving to California where most of his recording has been done. Money Move, a mixtape released in 2017, was his first major recording effort.
Benzion is his most ambitious effort to date as it is complemented by a tour of the United States which also started November 1, in West Virginia.
Dizzle JA is also scheduled to perform in New York, Connecticut, Miami and Los Angeles.
— Kevin Jackson
