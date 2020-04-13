Downswell, Sasco headline JN concert

Kevin Downswell and Agent Sasco are headliners for Jamaica National (JN) Group's Together We're Strong concert, scheduled for this morning at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

It will be streamed via the financial institution's Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Earl Jarrett, CEO of the Jamaica National Group, said the concert is being mounted to support Jamaicans locally and in the Diaspora, as they grapple with not only the economic and social disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but also with the test that these difficult times have placed on their faith and spirituality.

“Many people have lost their jobs, closed their businesses and are mentally strained by the effects of all the restrictions. We now have to adapt to a 'new normal' in how we interact with each other in business and in our social lives, or even as people of faith,” said Jarrett.

“This concert seeks to remind us that we are a resilient people and that together we can overcome anything that seeks to test our collective spirit and relationships with each other, and our relationship with our Creator,” Jarrett continued.

To date, four people have died and 65 Jamaicans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Other acts slated to perform are Rondell Positive, Rhoda Isabella, Naomi Cowan, and Minister Carlene Davis.

The event will be hosted by comedian Ian “Ity” Ellis.

Viewers will be able to interact with the acts as they perform by posting their comments to JN Group's social media pages. They are being encouraged to use the hashtags: #togetherwearestrong; #JNStrong; #JNCares. #WeWillHelpYouFindaWay; and #HealingandHope.