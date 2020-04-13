Downswell, Sasco headline JN concert
Kevin Downswell and Agent Sasco are headliners for Jamaica National (JN) Group's Together We're Strong concert, scheduled for this morning at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
It will be streamed via the financial institution's Facebook and Instagram platforms.
Earl Jarrett, CEO of the Jamaica National Group, said the concert is being mounted to support Jamaicans locally and in the Diaspora, as they grapple with not only the economic and social disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but also with the test that these difficult times have placed on their faith and spirituality.
“Many people have lost their jobs, closed their businesses and are mentally strained by the effects of all the restrictions. We now have to adapt to a 'new normal' in how we interact with each other in business and in our social lives, or even as people of faith,” said Jarrett.
“This concert seeks to remind us that we are a resilient people and that together we can overcome anything that seeks to test our collective spirit and relationships with each other, and our relationship with our Creator,” Jarrett continued.
To date, four people have died and 65 Jamaicans have tested positive for COVID-19.
Other acts slated to perform are Rondell Positive, Rhoda Isabella, Naomi Cowan, and Minister Carlene Davis.
The event will be hosted by comedian Ian “Ity” Ellis.
Viewers will be able to interact with the acts as they perform by posting their comments to JN Group's social media pages. They are being encouraged to use the hashtags: #togetherwearestrong; #JNStrong; #JNCares. #WeWillHelpYouFindaWay; and #HealingandHope.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy