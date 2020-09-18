EZ-PZ does it for Tallis DNB
MANY men believe all it takes to impress the ladies is fast cars and flashy clothes, but deejay Tallis DNB begs to differ. In fact, he says a natural swag is his strongest asset.
He lays his winning formula out in EZ-PZ, his latest song, which is produced by Prestiege Sound out of the United Kingdom.
According to Tallis DNB, the single was inspired by “mostly personal experience. I'm just stating that I'm comfortable and confident in whatever I put on.”
EZ-PZ is one of two songs the Clarendon-born artiste currently has on the market.
The other is Blicka, co-produced by Prestige Sound and Smoodface. Tallis DNB migrated to the United States 18 years ago and has lived in New York City since.
The beats he heard in Jamaica and the Big Apple influenced his sound when he began recording eight years ago.
“I would say 60 per cent of my sound is inspired by Jamaican dancehall and the other 40 is heavy on the rap scene and the NYC Street lingo,” he said.
Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, Mad Cobra Super Cat, Buju Banton and Sizzla are among Tallis DNB's biggest influences.
