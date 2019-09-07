Etana 'bigs up' Miss Lou

As a child in August Town, St Andrew, Shauna McKenzie recalls her mother pinching her each time she “talked bad”. It was a painful reminder that patois was not tolerated in their home.



But as she became an adult and evolved into singer/songwriter Etana, she discovered that the Jamaican dialect was not only important, but cool. The person most responsible for her realising that is Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley, who would have turned 100 today.



She died in Toronto, Canada, in 2006 at age 86.



“Miss Lou was not that influential on me when I was a child, unfortunately, maybe I was too young to fully understand how important she was. I do remember 'long time gyal mi never see you, come mek mi hold yuh han' especially the peel head John Crow part,” Etana told the Jamaica Observer. “My mother would pinch me if I 'talked bad' so I always tried my best to 'speak proper'. Well, right now, mi patois buck! Fireworks, confetti, and much respect to Miss Lou. I appreciate her so much.”



Interestingly, Miss Lou and her family lived for years in August Town before migrating to Canada, just before Etana was born in 1984. A different generation of patois patriots were emerging in Jamaica at that time in the form of dancehall storytellers such as Professor Nuts, Major Mackerel, Tenor Saw, and General Trees.



Etana believes patois is one of the most marketable aspects of Jamaican music.



“As it relates to the music, patois is actually one of the coolest things about our culture to foreigners who visit Jamaica and the rest of the world. Did you see Kevin Hart doing his version? It's our culture, and we should all be free to express as we see it and feel it. People love it in the music and it's what makes our style and music unique,” she explained.



Though the Jamaican Government announced plans for a number of events to celebrate Miss Lou's centenary, commemorations have been low-key. In August, poet Yasus Afari saluted the actress/folklorist's work at his Jamaica Poetry Festival in Kingston.



Miss Lou first championed the use of patois and other forms of Jamaican culture during the 1940s when Jamaica was under British rule. Her poems, including the hard-hitting Colonisation in Reverse and hilarious, but strident No Lickle Twang, endeared her to a growing anti-colonial movement.



Etana, whose breakthrough song Wrong Address dealt with social prejudice in Jamaica, said for all Miss Lou's advocacy, people who speak in the Jamaican tongue, are still considered backward.

“She made a clear statement in all her doing that patois was nothing to be ashamed of.



Unfortunately, patois is still frowned upon in Jamaica on some levels, believe it or not, and some are still marginalised for using our own dialect. In other words, 'yuh haffi learn fi round-up yuh mouth' to be fully accepted and appreciated in 'high' regard in Jamaica. It's great to be educated yes, but it's greater to not hide our culture,” she said.