Farewell, Bunny 'Striker' Lee

Sister Nellie Morgan (left) and widow Annette Wong Lee bid farewell to veteran music producer Bunny “Striker” Lee at Roman's Funeral Chapel on Dunrobin Avenue in Kingston on Saturday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

