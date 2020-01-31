Fari Difuture keeps it positive

Fari Difuture does not take his role as an artiste lightly. The Kingston-born singer views music as a medium which educates, uplifts and entertains.

“I'm grateful to the creator for blessing me with the talent to make music; I see this blessing as a special gift that I must use for the betterment of my people. Whenever I write my lyrics, I always try my best to write something that I know will impact the consciousness of the people in a positive way. Music must not only be entertaining; it must also be uplifting,” he said.

Fari Difuture said he's bringing a fresh, new sound to the music scene and he's confident that music fans all over the world will love it.

“My style is full of melody and flow; my lyrics are conscious and uplifting. It's unique; I call it mellifluous. It's the kind of music that true music lovers can appreciate,” he said.

Fari Di Future is currently promoting Judgement, which was produced by Micah Henry and released on the Sc21 Productions imprint late last year. He is also working on several new projects including an album and a mixtape. Both projects are slated to be released before the end of the year.

Fari DiFuture (given name Kemani Ifari Powell) was born and raised in Kingston. He's a graduate of Excelsior High School.

Fari Di Future launched his recording career in 2017 with the release of Farmer Man, produced by legendary guitarist Earl Fari Difuture “Chinna” Smith.