Fiona hits number one

For over 20 years, singer Fiona has been a fixture on the South Florida reggae scene. Most of her songs have been for producers from that region including Hopeton Lindo, who she collaborated with on In Your Eyes, her latest single.

In Your Eyes is number one on the influential Foundation Radio Network Chart which covers the New York City reggae circuit.

It is a third time feat for Fiona who has been recording since she was 17.

“It means everything to have a number one after all these years, it’s like waking up from a long sleep,” she said.

Lindo, another stalwart of the South Florida reggae beat, wrote In Your Eyes which is co-produced by Sly and Robbie and Rory Baker on the Pocket Book rhythm.

Given Lindo's track record as a writer, Fiona said she agreed to cut the song when he approached her but did not envisage the positive response.

“To be honest I didn’t, but yet I’m not surprised. When you have ‘The Pen’ Hopeton Lindo behind you, there’s no way it wouldn’t make number one,” she said.

Though In Your Eyes is in its second week at number one, Fiona counts her 2015 cover of Adele’s power ballad Hello as her biggest success to date.

Fiona (Fiona Robinson-Sterling) is originally from West Kingston. Her sound is inspired by a combination of soulful reggae singers including Pam Hall and Marcia Griffiths, and American stylists such as Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Brandy and Monica.

While she is synonymous with South Florida, Fiona claims Hawaii and Utah are also strong markets for her.

Howard Campbell