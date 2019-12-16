Fiona hits number one
For over 20 years, singer Fiona has been a fixture on the South Florida reggae scene. Most of her songs have been for producers from that region including Hopeton Lindo, who she collaborated with on In Your Eyes, her latest single.
In Your Eyes is number one on the influential Foundation Radio Network Chart which covers the New York City reggae circuit.
It is a third time feat for Fiona who has been recording since she was 17.
“It means everything to have a number one after all these years, it’s like waking up from a long sleep,” she said.
Lindo, another stalwart of the South Florida reggae beat, wrote In Your Eyes which is co-produced by Sly and Robbie and Rory Baker on the Pocket Book rhythm.
Given Lindo's track record as a writer, Fiona said she agreed to cut the song when he approached her but did not envisage the positive response.
“To be honest I didn’t, but yet I’m not surprised. When you have ‘The Pen’ Hopeton Lindo behind you, there’s no way it wouldn’t make number one,” she said.
Though In Your Eyes is in its second week at number one, Fiona counts her 2015 cover of Adele’s power ballad Hello as her biggest success to date.
Fiona (Fiona Robinson-Sterling) is originally from West Kingston. Her sound is inspired by a combination of soulful reggae singers including Pam Hall and Marcia Griffiths, and American stylists such as Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Brandy and Monica.
While she is synonymous with South Florida, Fiona claims Hawaii and Utah are also strong markets for her.
Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy