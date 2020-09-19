Gold Leaf rhythm blooms

Top names as well as up-and-coming acts add some sparkle to the Gold Leaf rhythm, produced by Natural Bond Entertainment. The project was released on September 12.

Producer Jerome Elvie said the project is aimed at providing a much-need break from the negativity of the world.



“To be honest, the inspiration came from me just wanting to give people a sound that would help take their minds off the cares of the world for even a few minutes. Everyone has had to adjust since the pandemic but most importantly, people have been so caught up on life that they have forgotten how to live. When you hear the sound of this rhythm, I hope it gives you a 'feel-good' vibe,” Elvie told the Jamaica Observer.



Featured on the project are Memories by Masicka, Who You (Teejay), Bad Rider (Jahvillani), Gyalology (I-Octane), Private Party (Deep Jahi), Family (Buffalo Souljah and Starface), Constancy (Deeclef), Get Gyal Easy (Knaxx), Kyaah Trust Dem (Lybran), and Can't Let Go (New Kidz).



The project took close to two months to complete.



“It took about a month and a half to get this project together. It is not usual to find dancehall artistes being as professional as the ones on this project and I have to admit that it makes a producer's job much easier. It is important to communicate which brings about understanding. We all knew the direction that we were heading and having the same mission of giving the fans quality music. With that said, I have to take this opportunity to big up I-Octane and New Kidz for going above and beyond the call of duty,” said Elvie.



The producer said it was a deliberate move to feature up-and-coming acts on the set.



“It's easy to have a rhythm with notable acts but where does that leave the next Sean Paul or Shaggy? It's not that much of a risk to give real talent an opportunity but knowing how important it is to showcase these talents with established acts. On all my projects I'll try to expose one or two eligible artiste to shine among the stars,” he explained.



Response to the project has been overwhelming. Music videos for some of the songs have already been released. They include Deep Jahi's Private Party and Get Gyal Easy by Knaxx.