Gratitude is a must

PRIOR to the COVID-19 pandemic, Earl Brown was continuing his successful run on the local theatre stage.

The global crisis brought an abrupt end to his work in Basil Dawkins’ Once A Man Twice a Wife, but despite a truncated run Brown’s riveting performance was enough to convince the panel of adjudicators for the Actor Boy Awards, which recognises excellence in Jamaican theatre.

On May 9 he won his first Actor Boy Award – Best Actor in a Lead Role for his performance. This was his second nomination, having been previously nominated for his work in Pressure Drop in 2013.

“Boy o boy, it took a while to sink in. Firstly, I just didn’t think I could win; it’s not something I felt could happen. But when it did sink in I was grateful. I realised I had done a lot of work and I had been helped by so many along the way, and I was grateful,” said Brown.

That sense of gratitude permeated his conversation with the Jamaica Observer as he shared details of his life on stage as both an actor and a singer.

His willingness to say thanks is perhaps hinged on the fact that despite over four decades of work in theatre he has had no formal training in the art, and whatever he has learned over the years has been as a result of the pearls of wisdom he has received from fellow actors and directors.

“I got into theatre purely by chance. I was at work one day and this man came into the office and was speaking to my immediate supervisor. In introducing me to the gentleman my supervisor said, ‘this guy is a comedian, you should put him in one of your plays’. The person I was introduced to was Ginger Knight [local playwright and theatre producer]. Some time later I was told he was having an audition for a play and I was invited. I thought there was no way I could land a role in this play so I decided not to attend the audition, but my supervisor convinced me otherwise. I went, and the rest is history.”

Brown would land a role as the understudy for leading comedian Oliver Samuels in Ginger Knight’s Underwriter Undercover. This was in 1978.

“Being an understudy meant that I would get a few shows during the run, but nevertheless it was an experience. I can’t begin to tell you the reaction of some of the people who came out to see Oliver, and instead I was in the role. However, out of that came very encouraging moments. Yes they were disappointed at not seeing Oliver, but that would say to me ‘yuh naah gwaan too bad yute man’... yes, I was a young man then,” Brown noted.

His work in Underwriter Undercover coupled with his singing ability earned him a number of other roles including Bedward and another Ginger Knight production, Stepfather, and also got him noticed by the local theatre set.

“I got to work with people like Val Morris and Teddy Pryce. Then there was the real big man himself, Charles Hyatt. He took a liking to me and, like the others, he offered me little guidelines whenever I was on stage. ‘Try this, instead of this do that, stand there’ — these all helped me to be more comfortable on the theatre stage and build my confidence. From there it just all got better and I am truly grateful for what they shared with me,” said Brown.

His gratitude list also includes Basil Dawkins, on whose productions he has been working for the past few seasons, director Trevor Nairne, E Wayne McDonald and Douglas Prout.

He also made special mention of Patrick Brown, with whom he has worked in productions including Amen Corner and Puppy Love, and who allowed him to be introduced to the directorial guidance of Trevor Nairne.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to these people. Then there is Leonie Forbes who would come and see me on stage and call me one side with some advice and tips. Fae Ellington and I attend the same church so after service in the car park we will talk about a performance. All these people of substance have really helped me over the years.”

In 2019 Brown received a call from Dahlia Harris who cast him in her television drama Ring Games, and again he spoke in glowing terms about working on this production.

“Lord! Dahlia, I just love her. She took a chance and we never knew Ring Games would have taken off in the way it did and that it would have been so loved by the Jamaican audience. I got the chance to work with a Karen Harriot and she was great, acting as my wife. This set us up brilliantly to act again as a couple in Once a Man Twice A Wife.”

Despite his acting resume, many Jamaican audiences know Brown from his work as a singer, primarily with the NDTC Singers, the voice talent arm of the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica.

However his singing goes way back to his days at Ardenne High School, where he even earned a scholarship to study voice at the School of Music. Brown noted that music runs in the family as his father was a musician who played in a number of bands.

His brother, Errol Brown, was the lead singer of the British pop band Hot Chocolate, which is best known for their 1975 hit single You Sexy Thing. In reflecting on the current COVID-19 situation and its impact Brown is optimistic that theatre will return , but admits that things will change.

“You must realise that things will never be the same again. I don’t know when it will be considered okay for us to return to the theatre. When you consider the fact that most of our theatres are intimate settings, you realise that it is going to take some time for us to return to the stage. But the truth is the theatre will not die. It may take a while, adjustments will have to be made, but the theatre will return and thrive,” said Brown.