Heron takes on Richard III

Jamaican David Heron will act and co-produce a staged reading of the play, The African Company Presents Richard III, in Harlem, New York, this week.

Two shows are scheduled for Williams CME church in Harlem tomorrow and St Bartholomew's Church Community House on Tuesday.

Heron's Sure Thing Productions are co-producers with Stephen Burdman, artistic director of the New York Classical Theatre, and Voza Rivers, award-winning producer of the Broadway musical Sarafina!

The African Company Presents Richard III is written by American Carlyle Brown. It is based on the African Grove Theatre Company, the first African-American theatre company in New York City.

'Richard III' is a dramatisation of an 1821 conflict that arose when William Henry Brown, the Caribbeanborn founder and producer of the company, stages an all-black production of Shakespeare's Richard III for a pre-dominantly black audience.

Heron plays William Henry Brown and is supported by a West Indian cast.

“A production like this is achieving two important goals. It is providing opportunities for Caribbean actors and actors of colour to showcase their skills at the highest level, and it's also attracting audiences of colour and from other cultures to come to the theatre for a new type of theatrical experience,” said Heron.

“There are many people who never knew that the first acting company of black actors in New York was founded by a man from the West Indies. They will know that now.”