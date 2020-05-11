Isaiah takes Actor Boy Awards

Shouts of Isaiah rang out across the live stream of the 2020 Actor Boy Awards which was staged virtually for the first time on Saturday night. The musical, which was produced by Father Richard Ho Lung and Friends as the yearly production to raise funds for the Missionaries of the Poor charitites, was the major winner, grabbing a total of seven of the awards which recognise excellence in local theatre.



The biblical drama took home the night's big prize, Best Production, and also took the award for Best Musical, but it was in the technical categories that Isaiah showed its strength.



Isaiah's Technical Director Robin Baston won for Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Special Effects. The production also won for Best Costume Design, with Greg Thames and Clayton Gidden being credited as the designers; as well as Best Sound Design for which Ryan Esson received the award.



Joining the live stream via Zoom, Baston expressed nothing but gratitude for the win, praising all members of the team which worked to pull off the annual production.

This production trumped Re'Ashored, the epic musical drama from Quilt Performing Arts Company which went into the awards with the a whopping 14 nominations. Re'Ashored would only go home with one trophy. It won Best Choreography with credit going to Rayon McLean and Roxan Webber.



The night's other big winner was Jambiz Productions. That production house took home five trophies for Straight Jacket and a sole award for Windscream Posse which was on stage just prior to the lockdown of the entertainment industry due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



Straight Jacket received awards for Best Drama; Best New Jamaican Play; the writer's award which went to Patrick Brown; Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Sakina Deer; Best Actress in a Lead Role, Dahlia Harris; and Best Director, Patrick Brown and Trevor Nairne. Windscream Posse copped the award for Best Comedy.



In her acceptance speech, Deer noted that Shonda, her character in Straight Jacket, was one of her most heart-rending roles.



“I am so pleased to be recognised for this performance. Given the way mental illness is viewed in Jamaica, it was great to shine a light on persons like her.”



Harris would enter the winners' enclosure twice for the night as she won the award for Best Original Song, Ex Man a de Best Man, from her production Case of the Ex. The song was written by Harris, Conroy Wilson and Grub Cooper.



In the category Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Philip Clarke won the award for his role in Feminine Justice.



He was grateful for the support received in preparing and executing the role during what he explained was a very challenging period in his life.



“I am so honoured to have beeen nominated alongside the fellow actors in this category. I would like to thank Douglas Prout for recommending me and Basil Dawkins for taking a chance. To Peter Abrikian for his help as a director, and to my castmates Maylynne Lowe and Rodney Campbell. Many may not know that I had just been recovering after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. So I am truly grateful and happy,” said Clarke.



Earle Brown walked away with the Best Actor in a Lead Role trophy for his work in Once a Man, Twice A Wife.



The award for Best Ensemble went to A Midsummer Night's Dream produced by the School of Drama at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. This production was the lone nominee in the category. A Child's Cry (Call to Rescue Our Youth), by Edith Dalton James High School, won in he category Best Children's Theatre.



Technical hiccups aside, the producers of this year's Actor Boy Awards and host, actress Nadean Rawlins, must be given credit for pulling off the ceremony given the trying times.