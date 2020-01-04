It's Netwrk's time

Netwrk is pushing his latest single, Now is the Time, on the Knight Rider rhythm for Chase Mills Records label.



“This year, 2020, is going to be my breakout year. The mixtape deejays dem say ah the song fi change the direction of mi career, everybody ah say 'the signal tun up, Netwrk yu find it!'. Yes. Mi nah stop run with this song, mi test it and see say the streets love the energy, next step ah the radio,” Netwrk told the Jamaica Observer.



He performed the single and got major forwards for it during the Holiday Give Back show at the Dry River district in St Elizabeth in December.



“The event was Jahdore birthnight event inna St Bess and the crowd loved the performance, every six bar mi get a forward, the people dem love the song, ah just three minutes of crazy energy, mi post the video pon mi IG, and it go viral. So I will be shooting a video for the song this month,” he said.



Now is the Time was officially released on November 30 and is available digitally.



In the meantime, Netwrk is busy in the studio putting the finishing touches on an EP which will be released mid-summer.

“I am looking to do some work with Jah Snowcone on his latest riddim, plus there are some other beats from Chase Mills Records that will be on my Netwrk Picking Up EP, which will be released via Zojak distribution this summer,” said Netwrk, whose real name is Nyron Young.



He grew up in St Thomas where he attended Morant Bay High. After graduating, he relocated to the Corporate Area and began to experiment with music. He took the stage name Ras Properly and began to do some work with Jan Biggs Music label at the same time that Nesbeth was signed to the label.



He gained a great street reputation with Nuh Try Fi Diss and, a few years later, changed his name to Netwrk. He recorded a single called Realest and got a buzz with it. He has continued to put in the work, fine-tuning his unique sound.

“Right now, mi feel great how the career ah progress from strength to strength,” he said.



