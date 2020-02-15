Italee upbeat ahead of fest

ITALEE — co-organiser of the two-day Italee and the Circle of Brethrens Festival — is optimistic ahead of this year's staging. It is slated for Gordon Town, St Andrew, on February 29, while the River Dub in Penfield Village is scheduled the following day.



“I started this festival four years ago, the first one held in 2016, and I normally do a series of it in the Reggae Month period. The house is packed with bag-packers and journalists from all over the world, and roots rock reggae fans. Now, I am making it a major festival in the middle of Gordon Town square. I have a great relationship with Gordon Town community and the support of the police. Papine is a gateway to many communities and I want to draw a whole lot of people from Tavern, Kintyre, August Town and open it up to the public,” she told the Jamaica Observer.



“Gordon Town is a historical landmark and what it represents in terms of community activism. I am opening the door to start the push for next year to get the Jamaica Tourist Board, and potential sponsors from the Diaspora in the USA, have expressed an interest in sponsorship, so this has the potential to be a major event in the future.”



The festival will feature the talents of No-Maddz, Italee, Peter Lloyd, Isha Bell, and Israel Voice. International acts include Holly Hianes from London, the band Brain Holidays from Croatia, Trix Star from Germany, and guest musician Paul Huppler from Seattle.