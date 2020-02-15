Italee upbeat ahead of fest
ITALEE — co-organiser of the two-day Italee and the Circle of Brethrens Festival — is optimistic ahead of this year's staging. It is slated for Gordon Town, St Andrew, on February 29, while the River Dub in Penfield Village is scheduled the following day.
“I started this festival four years ago, the first one held in 2016, and I normally do a series of it in the Reggae Month period. The house is packed with bag-packers and journalists from all over the world, and roots rock reggae fans. Now, I am making it a major festival in the middle of Gordon Town square. I have a great relationship with Gordon Town community and the support of the police. Papine is a gateway to many communities and I want to draw a whole lot of people from Tavern, Kintyre, August Town and open it up to the public,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
“Gordon Town is a historical landmark and what it represents in terms of community activism. I am opening the door to start the push for next year to get the Jamaica Tourist Board, and potential sponsors from the Diaspora in the USA, have expressed an interest in sponsorship, so this has the potential to be a major event in the future.”
The festival will feature the talents of No-Maddz, Italee, Peter Lloyd, Isha Bell, and Israel Voice. International acts include Holly Hianes from London, the band Brain Holidays from Croatia, Trix Star from Germany, and guest musician Paul Huppler from Seattle.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy